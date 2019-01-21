Metro Detroit Forecast: Messy wintry mix likely Tuesday night

DETROIT - Bright skies and very dangerous cold around Metro Detroit this Monday afternoon, MLK Jr. Day and you need to really watch it.

With air temps settling in the low teens, wind chills will still be near zero degrees and frostbite can hit you in 30 minutes if you're not protected. Skies will fill with some clouds late tonight and overnight.

We will be near zero or colder around midnight tonight, and then slowly warming toward sunrise.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Morning temps in the single digits to teens with partly sunny skies through the first part of your Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees as more clouds pour in and winds pick up SE 5-15 mph.

A wintry mix should hit around or just after the evening drive as freezing rain or snow. Model data is calling for a lot of rain, but we need to watch this carefully.

Either way, it will be wet here late Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday.

The best bet would be all rain or all snow, but any freezing rain will be very dangerous late tomorrow and early Wednesday.

If it's all snow, it could be 5-8" or more but the models say mostly rain into Wednesday so don't hold your breath. We'll keep an eye on the storm that will ride over fresh snowpack and may not warm as much as models predict.

Those models believe we could hit 40 degrees Wednesday. I'll believe it when I see it. Please be prepared for anything and everything. It gets cold again Friday and Saturday with light snows coming and going into the weekend.

It's early, but the models also call for a potentially big snow next Monday.

