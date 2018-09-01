Metro Detroit forecast: Mild Friday night, much warmer weekend

DETROIT - Friday evening will be clear and warm. Perfect weather for Ms. Aretha Franklin's homegoing in Detroit. Hotter, more humid Labor Day Weekend. Some rain possible.

Thursday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures in the 70s. Great weather families going to see the Roots at Chene Park, Arts, Beats and Eats festivities in Royal Oak or other activities. Mother Nature cooperates with college football fans traveling to and from East Lansing for the Michigan State-Utah State game at Spartans Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mild and clear. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Saturday and Labor Day Weekend

The unofficial end of summer, Labor Day Weekend, will see a big return of summer-like weather with higher heat and humidity with a few showers and storms thrown in.

Saturday will be much warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat indices will be near 90 degrees, so people going to the Detroit Jazz Festival downtown, the Renaissance Festival in Holly or Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak must drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay in or near air conditioned buildings.

There is a chance of scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Be prepared for a brief period of downpours, lightning and gusty wind.

Sunday and Labor Day, Monday, will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 degrees each day with heat indices in the mid 90s.

Michigan - Notre Dame Football Forecast

College football fans traveling to South Bend, Indiana, for the Michigan-Notre Dame game will encounter warm and humid conditions. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tailgating weather will be partly sunny and warm with temps in the low 80s. Just before kickoff and during the game, it remains warm with temps in the low 80s, then low 70s, and scattered showers and storms are possible.

