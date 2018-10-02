Metro Detroit forecast: October brings intermittent showers, temperatures

DETROIT - Consistency is not a word we'll be using in the weather department over the next 10 days. There's a little something for everyone in Metro Detroit in early October.

On Tuesday night, clouds will stick around for most of us. Any breaks might allow fog to form overnight, but not nearly as much as early Tuesday morning. Lows will drop to the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a dry one, but sunshine will be hard to come by. We might see a few limited peeks of it in the afternoon. Highs will finish in the low to mid-70s. That’s above normal for this time of year.

Don’t expect that on Thursday. That’s when our next chance of rain, and possibly a gusty storm, will arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Metro and South zone locations might still be fighting some wet weather for the morning commute, but the bulk of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will fall through the day from the mid-60s in the morning to upper 50s by the drive home. We'll get some sunshine to go with the cooler and breezy conditions.

The heat is not banished from our forecast. After another cool and mostly cloudy day Friday -- with an evening shower possible -- temperatures will hit 80 degrees Saturday. But before you bring the boat out, keep in mind there will be plenty of showers and a few thunderstorms as well.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above normal, with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures in the 80s will return Monday and Tuesday -- 10-15 degrees above normal for early October. It won’t be record-setting, however. Those marks are 90 and 86 degrees, respectively.

