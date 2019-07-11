Metro Detroit forecast: Pockets of pleasant weather within hot, humid stretch

DETROIT - We’ve got pockets of pleasantness scattered around some heat and humidity in Metro Detroit, but there's not much wet weather.

Temperatures have spiked above normal, but with decreasing humidity, we’re in for a pretty nice finish. Lows are on their way to the upper 50s and low 60s.

On Friday, humidity will continue to decrease. Plus, highs will be a bit cooler, reaching the low 80s in most spots. We will get tons of sun to go with it, so this will likely be our best of the next 10 days.

Saturday is the only remaining storm chance this week. A cold front will move in from the northwest, leading to at least a chance of a thunderstorm in the midafternoon. But model data is showing that there won’t be many storms out there. Everyone will get the humidity back, so as temperatures rise to the upper 80s, it will feel like the mid-90s.

Behind the front Sunday, humidity will drop again, but we will keep a lot of the warmth. Highs will finish in the mid-80s. Sunday will be a close runner-up to Friday for "best of the rest."

The tide will turn Monday as we begin a string of days that will bring the mercury to 90 degrees. The heat index will reach the mid-90s with returning mugginess. We will start adding in rain and storm chances by Wednesday, and July will start to look like its old self.

The rain chance Wednesday will be partially the work of soon-to-be Hurricane Barry. The slow-moving tropical system will likely make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. It will head toward Michigan but make a hard right turn just south of us.

The core of the storm will stay away, but the moisture, combined with a cold front north of us, will give us likely chances of showers and, possibly, storms.

