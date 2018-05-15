Metro Detroit forecast: Ready for a nice stretch of weather?

DETROIT - After days of rain, with some of us getting between three and four inches, the clouds finally parted and we were blessed with a pleasant afternoon. Skies will continue to clear overnight, although we may keep some high, thin cirrus clouds around for part of the night. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

The combination of clearing skies, light wind, and high ground moisture content from all of that rain means that temperatures should fall close to the dewpoint, with patchy fog the likely culprit as a result.

This evening marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide will gather for the festive meal, called iftar, and then fast from sunrise to sunset for the next twenty-nine to thirty days. If you are observing, we wish you a Ramadan Mubarek which, translated, means “Blessed Ramadan.”

Mostly sunny on Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) Wednesday and Thursday, and in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

The weekend

Today’s computer models are suggesting a change to the weekend forecast, and it’s a good change. It now appears that we may be able to salvage a nice day on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds -- probably more clouds in the morning, and more sun in the afternoon, due to an upper level disturbance affecting us during the morning. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius) will make for a very pleasant weekend day. As we’ve explained many times in the past, changes in the models make us meteorologists nervous, but there seems to be a lot of model agreement in this change. Stay tuned. We’re professionals when it comes to weekends, and will keep you updated.

Partly cloudy and mild Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

It still appears that we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Today’s models suggest that we may start the day dry, but how long we hang onto the dry weather is still not certain. If you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye on the advancing rain on the customizable radar page on the free Local4Casters weather app, and plan accordingly. And if you’re one of the few who haven’t downloaded our app yet, just search under “WDIV” in the app store, it’s right there and, again, it’s free.

Outlook for next week

After the Sunday rain ends Sunday night, it appears that we’ll have a nice stretch of dry days from Monday through Thursday, with the pleasant temperatures continuing.

Memorial Day weekend

Yes, we’ll take an early stab at this. Today’s super-long range computer models (called Ensembles), suggest a dry and warm Memorial Day weekend. Obviously, we’re more than a week-and-a-half away, so this could change radically. But we thought it would be nice to share this (initially) favorable news with you.

