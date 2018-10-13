Metro Detroit forecast: Season's first frost advisory Saturday morning

DETROIT - Fall 2018's first frost advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. ET Saturday.

Saturday morning is chilly, and the afternoon will be cool. Sunshine will emerge today with more clouds returning, Sunday.

Remember to keep potted plants and pets indoors Saturday morning, when temps start in the mid- and upper 30s. Scattered frost is possible in spots, especially north and west of Motown. Clouds will slowly depart and break apart in the morning. By mid-morning and lunchtime, skies will be mostly sunny, with temps in the 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and cool. Temps will be 5 to 10 degrees below average. Highs will be in the low 50s. Families would do well to remember their jackets, hats and sweatshirts while going to the apple orchard, cider mill and pumpkin patch.

Sunset is at 6:55 p.m. ET.

College football fans will need a little more than their maize and blue jackets for the Michigan-Wisconsin game in Ann Arbor. Put on an extra layer or two. The same concern applies if you're Halloween costume shopping. Saturday evening temperatures will fall from the upper 40s to the low 40s.

Saturday night will be fair and quite chilly. Bring your pets and plants indoors- again, since overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be cloudier, with slightly higher temps. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 50s, remaining dry for people going to and from Eastern Market and fall festivals.

Next week's forecast

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday remain chillier than average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Daytime temps will go from the low 50s to upper 50s each day. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and low to mid-40s.

