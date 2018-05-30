Metro Detroit forecast: Severe weather possible later Wednesday

DETROIT - It’s a wait and see Wednesday as we anticipate the arrival of former Subtropical Storm Alberto with rain and thunder mainly later in the day.

Cloudy skies will bring a dull look to Metro Detroit but east winds are drying out the moisture as it arrives this morning and midday. Still, a few light rain and thundershowers are possible mid morning through lunch time.

Highs are in the low 80s and the humidity will make it feel tropical in spite of the lack of sun. The bulk of our wet weather arrives after 3pm today and we need to be watchful for a few strong to severe storms in our area late afternoon and into the evening especially.

Marginal Risk for severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather later in the day. The concerns include damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two, and it looks now like the bullseye will be on Southwest Lower Michigan for the heavier rain bands and stronger storms.

Still, eyes to the skies and on Local 4 News through the evening.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be wet to start as the Alberto moisture slowly moves out. Showers are likely through the morning drive tomorrow and then widely scattered rain and thundershowers coming and going through the midday. Highs will be up again tomorrow into the upper 80s or near 90 degrees due to a little afternoon sun and a warming wind SW 10-20 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday unfortunately still looks a bit unclear as far as storm chances. A cold front will blast through in the afternoon and we will likely get some rain and thundershower activity, but most of the day looks dry with highs around 80 degrees early afternoon and then dropping.

Regardless of the rain and/or storm potential, this front will bring great weather for the weekend.

Right now Metro Detroit will see a Spring Weekend with 70s and a mix of sun and clouds without the showers.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

