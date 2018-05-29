Metro Detroit forecast: Severe weather possible this week as temperatures stay hot

DETROIT - After another 90-degree finish to Tuesday, temperatures will finally trend downward this week in Metro Detroit. But as Alberto arrives, we're turning our attention to rain and potentially severe storms.

On Tuesday night, we'll stay dry with mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase late as Alberto approaches. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm and humid with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

Any glimpses of sun will fade very early Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, lingering overnight. We're under a marginal risk for severe weather.

An isolated weak tornado is not out of the question. If we see severe weather, it will likely occur in the late evening and early overnight hours.

As Alberto exits Thursday, a trailing thunderstorm is still possible. Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees.

If you've had enough of the heat and humidity, we’ve got you covered for the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the mid- and upper 70s for highs, and the humidity will also drop. Right now, the weekend looks dry, too, so it will be a comfortable, pleasant stretch for our first weekend of June.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.