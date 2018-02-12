Metro Detroit forecast: Single-digit wind chills

A clear and cold start to your work and school week as we step out into temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits for most early on a Monday. Clear skies bring tons of sunshine today although highs will halt in the mid 20s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds are on the lighter side WNW 5-10 mph and the skies are dry for a couple of days to start the week.

Tuesday brings more cloud cover but still dry and cool conditions. It will be only partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and lighter winds again ESE 5-10 mph. The increase in clouds is a sign of some wet weather trying to work into Pure Michigan mid week.

Temps begin to take off Wednesday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, and highs heading into the 40s! It will be a decent start to the day with some sun and we may be near 40 degrees by lunch time. The clouds do thicken in the afternoon and there’s a chance for a little drizzle here and there Wednesday afternoon and evening. More showers are likely on Thursday with temps staying well into the upper 30s to mid 40s and scattered rain showers. One model this morning is aggressive on the rain chances Thursday calling for some heavy downpours, but the graphic model data does not yet support this so stay tuned. It will cool a bit on Friday and Saturday with highs closer to freezing, and then back into the 40s possibly by Sunday. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

