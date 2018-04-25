Metro Detroit forecast: Stretch of pleasantly average spring weather ahead

DETROIT - Overnight showers moved out on schedule for most of us. The only remaining shower chance is this afternoon in the northern Thumb. Otherwise, skies will clear for all of us overnight, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). There will be light northwest winds.

Mostly sunny on Thursday -- a glorious and very “average” spring day. Highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) should feel pretty nice if you’re out in the afternoon sun. Wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers on Friday. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Even if we start Saturday with some clouds, skies will become partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a bit breezy, which will make it feel cooler.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Sunny and beautiful on Sunday, especially since we’ll either have very light wind, or calm air altogether. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Big warmup

Our big warm-up remains on track, with sunny skies on Monday, and highs rebounding all the way to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

We still have a shower chance on Thursday, and we’ll cool off to highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Admittedly, the computer models are all over the place with next Wednesday’s/Thursday’s pattern, so these rain chances likely will change -- but this is how things look now.

Some worthwhile things to do with your family

Since the weather looks dry this weekend, here are some things you might not be aware of that you can do with your family. If you want to take a nice, leisurely drive out into the country, head up to Almont for the 11th Annual Keller’s Maple Festival.

The festival is this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 6209 Bordman Road, and attractions include a blacksmithing demonstration, professional chainsaw carving, and hayrides. There will also be vendors selling all sorts of Michigan made products. And here’s the best part: there’s no charge for parking, admission or the hayrides. This is true rural America at its best.

If you need to stay closer to home and make a difference in our community, this weekend is this year’s first Rouge Rescue Day, organized by Friends of the Rouge. Every year, volunteers head out to clear log jams, remove invasive species, pick up trash, etc. and make our Rouge River cleaner and healthier.

Participating really makes a difference -- each year the river is better and better. You can see the sites where people will be working this weekend by clicking here. Just click on “Early Work Sites” for this weekend’s locations. If you do participate, remember to dress appropriately -- you’ll be working along a river.



Not weather-dependent is the third Annual Fur Ball this Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace Hyatt Place -- Crystal/Sapphire/Ruby Ballrooms in the Diamond Center, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. The event has quickly become so popular that they had to move it to a larger venue this year, and Suburban Collection Showplace can handle the crowd.

This is a charity event to raise money for animals in need, benefiting the Michigan Animal Adoption Network, the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and Cat Tail Acres. This event is put on by the hard-working Aleta Sill and Michelle Mullen -- former professional bowlers who are also good friends of mine (in fact, Michelle is my bowling coach!).

I will once again serve as emcee of the event, which includes a cash bar, cocktail reception, buffet dining, dancing, live music provided by the Rick Lieder Band and a silent auction. Parking is free. The cost of admission is $100 per person or $1,500 for a table sponsorship. For more information, call 248-615-9060. Hope to see you there.

