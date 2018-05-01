Metro Detroit forecast: Summer-like weather, but possible severe risk looms

DETROIT - What a day! A ton of sun combined with a dry, strong southwest wind pumping in warmer air from the south pushed temperatures to and even above 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

The warm, dry air also has elevated our fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Please be extra careful with outdoor flames, and even embers from fire pits and smoldering cigarette butts. You certainly don’t want to be that person -- the one who caused a devastating fire.

Skies will remain mainly clear overnight, with just a few passing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday morning will become partly cloudy, and then mostly cloudy. Technically, we do have the chance for a very isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most of us should remain dry. If you have outdoor plans, just check the customizable radar page on our free weather app to stay ahead of any weather that does develop. The app can easily be found in the App Store -- just search under WDIV. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be another breezy day with a southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:27 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with a round of thunderstorms passing through the area late at night -- perhaps even impacting the Thursday morning rush hour. There is the potential that some of these storms could be severe, although we are only in a Marginal Risk for severe weather at this point. This could change since we’re thirty-six hours away from these storms, but here is how today’s high-resolution RPM model is projecting things late Wednesday night:

Lows Wednesday night will be very mild -- only falling into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Once the storms move out early Thursday morning, we’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Another batch of potentially strong storms crosses the area late Thursday night. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Once the Friday morning showers and thunderstorms end, we should be dry through the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and cooler Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

The Sunday forecast has become much more challenging than it appeared for the past couple of days. A cold front now appears to cross the area, bringing a chance of showers. It’s impossible to get specific with the timing yet -- we’ll keep you posted. Highs should be in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Remember that, when it comes to weekends, the Local4Casters are professionals. We love them even more than you do, so we’re always looking ahead to that important weekend forecast. We’ll monitor the computer model trends, and update you through the week on that Sunday cold front, it’s impact, and it’s timing.

