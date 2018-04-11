Metro Detroit forecast: Temperatures rise sharply before chilly weather returns

DETROIT - Temperatures hit the 50s on Wednesday afternoon despite the clouds, and even some rain in spots. But the best is yet to come.

Outside of temperatures, the big weather story Wednesday night will be rainfall developing. We'll get a good soaking with a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain. A rumble of thunder is certainly possible, but we're not expecting any strong storms.

We'll be dry after the morning commute, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be brisk, with gusts up to 40 mph. That will help highs reach the mid-60s in our Metro Zone, and some areas in our South Zone will see temperatures in the 70s. Check the 4ZONE page for more on Thursday's fantastic finish. The temperatures are finally above normal.

We'll get even warmer Friday with a smattering of temperatures in the low 70s south of Detroit. There’s a slight chance of a shower, but most of us will stay dry.

The weekend will bring plenty of chances to get wet. Plus, our temperatures will start going in the other direction. Temperatures at sunrise will peak in the mid-50s and then fall through the day. Expect more rain Sunday, with even cooler highs in the upper 40s. On Monday, snow might be mixed in with rain.

Enjoy these next couple of days before we slide back into a familiar chilly pattern.

