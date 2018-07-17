Metro Detroit forecast: Tuesday begins pleasant stretch of summer weather

DETROIT - Metro Detroit held onto normal July warmth, but ditched the humidity, and it’s just the start of a pleasant stretch of days.

On Tuesday night, we'll get clear skies and even cooler overnight lows. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in most places with a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday will be sunshine abound again, but highs will be even cooler. We'll barely touch 80 degrees officially, with a good chunk of our West and North zones finishing in the 70s. Plus, humidity still won't be an issue.

Temperatures will start to increase late in the work week.

Muggy conditions will return Friday with a thunderstorm possible by Friday evening. Even with Monday's downpours in spots, many of us are still looking for even more rain. Metro Airport recorded only 0.07 inches.

We’ll get that chance this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday.

On Sunday, we’ll get wet as well, but there might be more dry areas, especially in the morning. This isn’t great news for outdoor plans, but at this point, a lot of us will take what we can get where we can get it.

