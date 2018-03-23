Metro Detroit forecast: Warmer, wetter week after cool, sunny weekend

Temperatures will start to heat up this weekend after a cool week. (WDIV)

DETROIT - It’s been another colder than average day, and we’ll remain that way through the weekend before a pattern change brings us a few days of warmer temperatures. That pattern change will also bring more moisture up this way from the south, and that will translate into rain, but not before three bright, sunny days ahead!

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, then partly cloudy skies later on. Lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 3 to 7 mph.

Partly cloudy skies quickly become mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs again in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 8 to 13 mph will keep things cooler in the Thumb due to Lake Huron, as well as across eastern Monroe County due to Lake Erie.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will indeed be a “sun day,” with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warmer (finally!) on Monday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Monday night. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Rain continues Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Rain diminishes to rain showers on Wednesday (possibly even ending during the afternoon), with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The Local4Casters have been watching next week’s weather very closely, with an obvious emphasis on Thursday. If you read yesterday weather article, I provided a great deal of explanation showing how vastly different our two main long-range computer models were with the pattern for next Thursday.

The models are based upon different thermodynamic details, which yielded differing outputs (not surprising). Early on in the forecast, those differences generally aren’t very large. But as we get farther and farther into the future, those differences get magnified. Sometimes, we don’t start seeing a consensus develop until just a few days ahead of time.

Fortunately, the models (including an important one that came in literally just minutes before this article was sent to the website to post) have trended toward -- a better chance for a dry game!

Obviously, six days in advance, this is a preliminary forecast but, based upon this afternoon’s models, we may just luck out for the annual Detroit holiday. As long as the dry forecast holds, we should be relatively mild, with game temps in the low 50s. Fingers crossed. Play Ball!

Take a look at this skycam shot of Comerica Park this afternoon:

See that “thing” covering the grassy areas? I was on the phone today with Tigers Superintendent of Grounds Heather Nabozny to update her on the forecast for the next week as she prepares the field for the start of the season, and she commented to me that it’s been so chilly lately that the grass on our lawns hasn’t even become active yet. Well, she needs HER grass at the ballpark active and growing for the start of the season.

That covering on the grass you see is actually a special type of blanket that warms the field during the daytime sunshine, and then helps hold in that heat at night. It allows the sun’s to pass through to the grass, and also has little holes to allow any rain to get through, too.

Unfortunately, it’s been so dry lately that she’ll actually have to water the grass today. Heather and her crew are working hard to have things ready for next Thursday!

