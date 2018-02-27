Metro Detroit forecast: Weather goes downhill into weekend

DETROIT - We fell just short of Tuesday's record, and now the weather will be all downhill into the weekend.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night, and winds will relax as temperatures drop to the mid- and upper 30s. There’s a slight chance of a light shower before daybreak, but most of us will remain dry.

Rain will arrive for much of the area during the morning commute. Expect light showers around at times through the day. Highs will be cooler but still above normal. Temperatures will max out near 50 degrees.

A more intense burst of rain will arrive Thursday, that will eventually turn to snow by the evening. Accumulations will be minimal, if any.

Even though we might see up to an inch of snowfall, temperatures at the surface will still be above freezing. Plus, the intensity doesn't appear to be impressive.

We’d be lucky to see the ground covered. The better chances of that happening will be in our west and south zones. Temperatures will hit the low to mid-40s before snow begins.

We’re dry starting Friday through the first part of next week. An invasion of colder air will drag Friday’s highs into the 30s for most of us. Then, we will start a slow recovery into a sun-filled weekend.

