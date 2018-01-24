Metro Detroit forecast: Weather roller coaster continues

DETROIT - After a warm start to the week, colder air has settled into the Great Lakes region, only to be replaced by another warm air mass by the end of the week, followed by another cool-down later in the weekend, followed by another warm-up in the middle of next week, followed by, well, you get the picture: we’re on a big weather roller coaster!

Despite a few flurries today, tonight will be dry with breaks in the overcast developing. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), with calm or nearly calm air.

Becoming partly cloudy on Thursday -- a splendid mid-winter day -- with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:53 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Friday still looks like a good day to kick off Meridian Winter Blast in downtown Detroit. Yes, it’ll be a little mild compared to past Winter Blasts but, given the choice between bitter cold and too mild, I’d always go for the latter.

Expect some sunshine Friday with increasing breezes, and highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). What a day and evening to skate on the Campus Martius ice rink!

Increasing clouds and very mild Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). A shower is possible late at night.

Today’s computer models are trying to speed up Saturday’s cold front a little (a less common scenario where the ECMWF model has actually trended a little closer to what the GFS was suggesting yesterday, we’ll see if this holds).

Based upon today’s anticipated timing, a few light showers appear possible during the morning, but we then dry out for the afternoon with some sun possible by mid to late afternoon,

It’ll still be mild, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). As long as the showers end early enough, most of the day should be fine to come on down for Day 2 of Winter Blast!

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows overnight in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with temperatures holding nearly steady in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), a little more winter-like if that’s how you like your temperatures at Winter Blast. It’s really a great time.

I took a look at the super long range computer models today, and also at some of those ocean-atmosphere circulation patterns that have so much impact upon our winter weather, and it appears that we may head back into a cold regime in February that will be a persistent pattern.

Right now, it doesn't appear to be as severe as the one that we had at the end of December and early January, but be ready for a more consistent stretch of colder weather starting the first week in February, not the up-and-down roller coaster that we’re on now.

