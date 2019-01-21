Metro Detroit Forecast: Dangerous temperatures Monday

DETROIT - A dangerous chill in the air with a Wind Chill Advisory until noon today for life threatening conditions as "feels like" temps have dropped down to -10 degrees F to -25 degrees as you head out the door on a Monday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory: Sanilac and Huron counties until noon Monday

All of southeastern lower Michigan until noon Monday

There will be tons of sun on this MLK Jr. Day but high temps only reach as high as the low to mid teens with lighter winds NW 5-12 mph. That means afternoon hours won’t be as cold and breezy and the advisory will be lifted, but it’s still dangerously cold out.

Don’t let that sun fool you. Areas around the shorelines of Lake Huron will see some snow today and Huron and Sanilac Counties have a Winter Weather Advisory for a couple of inches of new snow, and some slippery streets through noon today as well. Be careful!

Tuesday weather

Tuesday will be mostly quiet with sun to start and lows in the single digits with a breeze picking back up. That means dangerous wind chills again Tuesday morning. Skies will fill with clouds through the afternoon and highs will hit the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Wet weather moves in well after sunset and that means snow but warmer temps keep pumping in which could lead to some wintry mix -- freezing rain, rain, and sleet overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday weather

Wednesday will be wet but we are still uncertain about how it will all play out. Look for snow to mix with freezing rain and sleet through the early morning hours. Highs will hit mid to upper 30s which may mean more rain than snow Wednesday.

We’ll keep you posted because if it’s all snow, it could be another big one.

