Metro Detroit forecast: Winter weather gives way to warm stretch

DETROIT - Snow will leave Metro Detroit alone for a while after the area got more than its fair share this month.

Many spots ended up with double-digit snow totals from Friday through the weekend. That puts the month as the 11th snowiest February on record in Detroit. We have more than half the month left, but flakes will be hard to come by in the next 10 days.

On Monday night, mainly clear skies and calm winds will lead to single-digit lows. Look for patchy fog to develop, too.

Sunshine will be around early Tuesday before clouds thicken late in the day. Highs will rise to the upper 20s. Winds will be light.

Beyond that, most of the forecast will be unseasonably mild. The stretch will begin Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Not only is the forecast nearly flake-free, our next chance of precipitation will be liquid. Expect a few scattered showers Wednesday night, which will be gone by the morning commute.

Thursday will be mild and dry, with similar highs and even morning lows above our normal high for the day.

Temperatures will take a dip Friday and Saturday but return to the 40s by the end of the weekend, so despite our harsh wintry start to February, we get a mostly above-normal 10-day forecast.

