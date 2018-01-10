Metro Detroit forecast: Winter weather returns this weekend after warmup

DETROIT - Warm air over our snowy ground is keeping the fog locked in. Visibility will be below 1 mile in spots. There still could be some areas of drizzle Wednesday night, but the freezing threat has passed.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-40s by midnight, setting a high more than a dozen degrees above normal for mid-January. Numbers continue moving up through the entire day Thursday, until we get to the mid-50s late tomorrow evening.

Rain chances will increase Thursday, but we should have plenty of dry times between them. Showers will be a bit more intense than Wednesday's drizzle. Despite a stronger south wind, the fog will likely be around Thursday, too.

A strong cold front will barrel into Southeast Michigan early Friday. That will bring more widespread rain at first, followed by a wintry mix and at least some snow. How much snow, however, is still in question. Right now, plan for around 2 inches of accumulation, but there is some data to suggest those numbers might be even lower.

The big snowmaker we were looking at for Saturday looks to be staying south of us, so as of now, we can keep the snowblowers on standby. It’s possible some residual snow showers might linger on the east side Saturday morning, but most of us look dry and cloudy, but very cold. Highs will struggle to hit 20 degrees.

More of the same weather can be expected next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.