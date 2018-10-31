Metro Detroit Halloween weather: Wet start, but should be dry for trick-or-treaters

DETROIT - It’s a wet and stormy start to your Wednesday and many morning Halloween parades will be moved inside schools around Metro Detroit, or they will be in jeopardy.

It will be nicer in the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will rumble through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through 8 or 9 a.m. today, and then rain showers through the lunch hour.

The morning temps are as warm as we’ll get all day near 55-60 degrees as you head out with a bit of a breeze SW 7-17 mph. The cold front blows through by 1 or 2 .p.m and that will put an end to the showers in Metro Detroit making for a decent afternoon for Trick-or-Treaters.

Temps will be in the low 50s through the afternoon with winds NW 7-17 mph, cooling into the upper 40s if you’re going to be out into the evening hours. The best news is the dry yet cloudy weather for the most important timeframe of the day.

Thursday, Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday are a bit of a puzzle for rain chances as a surge of moisture coming up from the south will be a very close call. The bulk of wet weather will be south, but morning showers are possible along and south of I-94. Another wave of wet weather will push through our area in the late afternoon, again mostly in our South and Metro Zones.

So, it looks like areas east of I-275 and south of I-94 have a shot at a few showers tomorrow into Friday morning. Temps will struggle in the upper 40s to low 50s most of your Thursday with light winds ENE 5-12 mph.

Friday morning will likely start wet for many with drying conditions throughout the day. Skies stay mostly cloudy and temps struggle in the upper 40s to low 50s to end your work and school week.

Weekend weather

Most of your Saturday and Sunday will be dry with temps near 50 degrees Saturday and low 50s Sunday. Rain should hold off until late, late Sunday and early Monday. Get ready for wet morning drive Monday and then mostly dry, but stormy weather returns Tuesday.

