Metro Detroit holiday weekend forecast: High winds with rain and possibly snow moving in

DETROIT - Clouds this morning are keeping temps in the mid and upper 30s with only a few areas cooling down close to freezing, mainly in our North Zone. Clouds will likely stick around today longer than we’d like making it a partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

So, a couple of layers for those of you heading downtown as the wind will pick up NW 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph making it feel like 20s this morning and 30s through the afternoon. That wind will be blowing out to center field at Comerica Park. Go Tigers!!!

Saturday forecast

More wet weather is on the way for Saturday. The rain may be mixed with a little snow if it arrives early enough. But, this looks more like a midday soaking with pesky winds SW 15-30 mph gusting to 40 mph with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

The rain may switch to wet snow after 7 or 8 p.m. depending on how much moisture is left. Some model data suggests a dusting for some.

Areas north of M-59 have the best chance to see some snow on the lawn.

Sunday forecast

Easter Sunday will dry out quickly with a breezy and cool start in the 20s with afternoon sunshine and highs near 40 degrees.

Monday should stay on the dry side as highs hang in the mid 40s, and models suggest a storm Tuesday that could bring a little more than just a rain/snow mix.

One model calls for 1 inch of snow late Tuesday -- stay tuned.

