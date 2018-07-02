Metro Detroit Monday evening forecast: Muggy, humid night

DETROIT - So at least it doesn’t feel like 100! Temperatures to start the week have been cooler, but still very warm and above normal for early July. There is some dry air working into our North and West zones, so some of us won't be quite as muggy tonight. But expect the humidity to hold tight in our Metro and South zones. Overnight lows will end up in the 60s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with some afternoon clouds. But we should stay rain free. Just like tonight, the northern half of the area should notice the lower humidity, while muggy air hangs on in the southern half. High temperatures will generally hit the upper 80s away from the big eastside lakes. Check our 4ZONE tab for a breakdown of those numbers.

Thunderstorms will pop in some spots by the afternoon on Independence Day Wednesday. But severe weather is not in the cards. Humidity also spikes for everyone. So with highs headed to the low 90s, holiday heat index readings will reach the upper 90s.

Thursday is the most likely day for thunderstorms as a cold front rolls through. This front will actually do some work for us, dropping temperatures and squashing humidity by Friday afternoon. So we’ll wake up to muggy conditions Friday morning before enjoying much drier air in the afternoon. Highs will be close to normal in the mid 80s.

Here’s the best news -- humidity stays low through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and near-normal highs.



