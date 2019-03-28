Metro Detroit rainy weather forecast: Here's what to expect

DETROIT - After three straight days of beautiful sunshine, our weather fortunes have turned as a cold front approaches today.

We’ll see some scattered showers early, then things dry out for the middle of the day.

Satellite images early this morning show some breaks in the overcast to our west across Lake Michigan.

IF we get any of those breaks, then temperatures may hit 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) but, right now, we’re holding highs just shy of that -- in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Scattered showers are possible again late this afternoon, but more of us will be dry than wet at that point. We’ll have a southwest wind today at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Showers may persist overnight across our South Zone Thursday night but, otherwise, the rest of us should be dry. The colder air mass behind the cold front will allow temps to drop into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) by dawn. North wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday forecast

Whether or not we get any showers during the day on Friday depends upon how far south into Ohio the cold front travels before grinding to a halt. Right now, we think most of us should be dry -- the South Zone may still keep a scattered shower chance. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Rain moves in Friday night, and becomes moderate to heavy at times. Some wet snow may develop on the rain shield’s northern flank -- near and north of I-69. Any accumulation appears to be minor (one-half inch or less). Rainfall totals could approach or exceed one inch across the southern half of the area. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Rain gradually diminishes Saturday afternoon, but not before some wet snowflakes mix in for the rest of us. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy on Sunday, with highs only near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Next week

The weather pattern really settles down next week -- we only have a single chance of rain the entire week! Unfortunately, that chance is on Opening Day.

Here’s a rundown:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Opening Day: Partly cloudy to start, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Ugh! Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

