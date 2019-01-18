Metro Detroit residents, workers prepare for winter's first significant snowfall this weekend

DETROIT - After a mostly dry stretch to begin the winter months in Metro Detroit, residents and workers are getting ready for the first significant snowfall this weekend.

Ryan McCoy is an engineer who has made his own snow at his Clinton Township home all winter.

"Most are, like, 'That is really cool. I have never seen that before,'" McCoy said.

People in the rest of Metro Detroit won't have to make their own snow this weekend, because the real thing is coming.

Resident Kevin Haffey was at Ace Hardware in Beverly Hills getting his snowblower ready.

"I think it is fine," Haffey said. "It's coming. I am ready for it."

The store owner, Bill Damman, has salt, snowblowers and shovels ready.

"Customers don't buy salt or shovels unless they need it," Damman said. "Now we are ready. We have salt and calcium chloride. We are ready and we have product."

Snow removal workers haven't had anything to remove all winter, but that's about to change.

"I am excited," Steve Sulisz said. "When we salt it only takes a few hours. When we push, it takes a long time. More hours, more money."

