Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit

Snow emergencies are being declared as Metro Detroit is expected to get several inches of snow.

Snow emergencies in effect:

Dearborn: The city is declaring a snow emergency at 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials said all vehicles should be moved off roadways, as the snow will be plowed curb to curb.

St. Clair: The city of St. Clair has declared a snow emergency, effective 8 p.m. Saturday.

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

