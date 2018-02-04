Weather

Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit

Several inches of snow expected across Metro Detroit

Snow emergencies are being declared as Metro Detroit is expected to get several inches of snow.

Snow emergencies in effect:

  • Dearborn: The city is declaring a snow emergency at 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials said all vehicles should be moved off roadways, as the snow will be plowed curb to curb.
  • St. Clair: The city of St. Clair has declared a snow emergency, effective 8 p.m. Saturday.

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

