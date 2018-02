Snow emergencies are being declared as Metro Detroit is expected to get more winter weather.

Snow emergencies in effect:

Garden City: Begins at 6 a.m. Wednesday

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit.com and Local 4 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.