Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit

Snow emergencies are being declared as Metro Detroit is expected to get more winter weather.

Snow emergencies in effect:

Wayne County

Allen Park -- in effect at 9 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 9 a.m. Friday until further notice Brownstown Township -- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday Canton Township -- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday Flat Rock -- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until further notice Garden City -- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice

-- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice Grosse Pointe Farms -- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 12 a.m. Friday until further notice Inkster -- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday

-- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday Lincoln Park -- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 4:30 p.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 4:30 p.m. Saturday Livonia -- in effect at 4 p.m. Thursday until further notice

-- in effect at 4 p.m. Thursday until further notice Riverview -- in effect at 10 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 10 a.m. Friday until further notice Romulus -- in effect at 9 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 9 a.m. Friday until further notice Southgate -- in effect at 8 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 8 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday Taylor -- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until further notice Wyandotte -- in effect at 8 a.m. Friday until further notice

Oakland County

Auburn Hills -- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice

-- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice Berkley -- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday Bloomfield Township -- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday

-- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday Clawson -- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday

-- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday Rochester -- in effect at 11 p.m. Thursday until further notice

Macomb County

Center Line -- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 2 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday Fraser -- in effect at 3 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday

-- in effect at 3 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday Warren -- in effect at 11 a.m. Friday until further notice

Washtenaw County

None in effect

Monroe County

Milan -- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday until further notice

-- in effect at 6 a.m. Friday until further notice Monroe -- in effect at 8 a.m. Friday until further notice

What is a snow emergency?

Communities will declare a snow emergency during major snow events. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles parked in driveways and off roadways to allow for snow removal.

Some municipalities will tow vehicles under special snow emergency vehicle ordinances.

