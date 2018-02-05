Metro Detroit snow totals: 5.5 inches in Wyandotte, 3 inches in Farmington Hills

DETROIT - Snowfall in southeast Michigan on Sunday left an accumulation ranging from 3 inches to 5.5 inches in some areas.

Here are some of the totals across the region:

Flint -- 6.3 inches

White Lake -- 5.7 inches

Wyandotte -- 5.5 inches

Port Huron -- 5.5 inches

Lake Orion -- 5.4 inches

Lapeer -- 5 inches

Berkley -- 4.8 inches

Romulus -- 4.8 inches

Ann Arbor -- 4.6 inches

Shelby Township -- 4.2 inches

Clarkston -- 4.1 inches

Wixom -- 3.3 inches

Farmington Hills -- 3 inches

To the north in the village of Peck in Sanilac County 6.1 inches of snow were recorded.

Get ready for another round of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Brandon Roux said 1-3 inches are possible between 7 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

