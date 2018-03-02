Metro Detroit snow totals: 8.1 inches in Lake Orion, 5.8 in Farmington Hills, 4.8 in Eastpointe

DETROIT - Several inches of snow fell Thursday night in Metro Detroit.

Here's a look at some of the totals from the Local 4Casters:

Lake Orion -- 8.1 inches

Brighton -- 8 inches

Ann Arbor -- 7.6 inches

Novi -- 7 inches

Clarkston -- 6.4 inches

Farmington Hills -- 5.8 inches

Howell -- 5.5 inches

Shelby Township -- 5.1 inches

Romulus -- 5 inches

Eastpointe -- 4.8 inches

Livonia -- 4.2 inches

Detroit -- ranging from 3-5 inches

Many school districts have canceled classes Friday due to the snowy and icy conditions -- view the school closings list here. Moreover, DTE Energy was reporting about 62,000 customers without power Thursday night.

As for the Friday weather forecast, Local 4 Meteorologist Brandon Roux said the sun will come back bright Friday morning and help us melt some of this fresh 3-8 inches of new snow around Metro Detroit.

Winds will be gusty NNW 7-17 G 25 mph as temps hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. The evening drive will likely be a bit icy, too.

