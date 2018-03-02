Metro Detroit snow totals: 8.1 inches in Lake Orion, 5.8 in Farmington Hills, 4.8 in Eastpointe

DETROIT - Several inches of snow fell Thursday night in Metro Detroit.
Here's a look at some of the totals from the Local 4Casters:
- Lake Orion -- 8.1 inches
- Brighton -- 8 inches
- Ann Arbor -- 7.6 inches
- Novi -- 7 inches
- Clarkston -- 6.4 inches
- Farmington Hills -- 5.8 inches
- Howell -- 5.5 inches
- Shelby Township -- 5.1 inches
- Romulus -- 5 inches
- Eastpointe -- 4.8 inches
- Livonia -- 4.2 inches
- Detroit -- ranging from 3-5 inches
Many school districts have canceled classes Friday due to the snowy and icy conditions -- view the school closings list here. Moreover, DTE Energy was reporting about 62,000 customers without power Thursday night.
As for the Friday weather forecast, Local 4 Meteorologist Brandon Roux said the sun will come back bright Friday morning and help us melt some of this fresh 3-8 inches of new snow around Metro Detroit.
Winds will be gusty NNW 7-17 G 25 mph as temps hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. The evening drive will likely be a bit icy, too.
