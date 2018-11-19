Metro Detroit Thanksgiving 2018 weather forecast: Highs in 30s

DETROIT - It will be very cool Thursday morning if you’re heading to America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown Detroit.

We’ll start around 20 degrees with a decent breeze keeping wind chills in the teens early -- bundle everybody up and come have a great time. Highs on Thanksgiving will only hit the mid 30s with sunshine, not the mid 40s as we had forecasted last week.

The warmer air moves in Friday when we expect mid 40s and sun. But a rain maker moves in early Saturday -- stay tuned.

Weather resources:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.