Metro Detroit under wind advisory: 40-50 mph wind gusts expected, possible power outages

DETROIT - The winds are gusty and a real nuisance this Friday morning around Metro Detroit and we are under a wind advisory until 10 a.m.

This means winds W 20-35 mph may gust 40-50 mph for several hours this morning. These winds can take down weakened tree limbs and power lines causing isolated outages. And, be careful driving for blowing debris and gusty movement on high profile vehicles.

The winds are still pesky after the advisory WSW 15-30 mph the rest of the day and those winds are also dragging in an occasional snow shower. The farther west you go, the heavier those bands get but be careful as a few squalls may lay down a slick coating and reduce visibility.

We remind of the importance of the Local4Casters App and the radar which will keep you ahead of any trouble. Temps are tumbling through the 20s into the teens and low 20s with wind chills all day just below zero to single digits. Bundle up!

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend starts cool but bright with sub-zero to single digit morning lows Saturday and highs only in the mid 20s. The winds will gradually relax through the day W 5-15 mph making it feel quite cold. We will see snow across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario starting Sunday afternoon and this could be a couple of inches by Monday morning slowing down that morning’s drive.

More wet weather coming Tuesday as morning snow to a wintry mix, followed by light snow showers Wednesday which could all add up to a couple of more inches depending on any rain that mixes in late Tuesday.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.