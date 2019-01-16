Metro Detroit under Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday

DETROIT - Freezing drizzle is causing icy roads this morning and those slippery streets will lead to accidents if you’re not careful.

Give yourselves extra time on the roads with that drizzle and/or snow likely through 9 or 10 a.m. with temps below freezing in the 20s. We will gradually see the sun late morning into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and winds will shift WSW to WNW 10-18 mph through the afternoon.

Light snow Thursday

Light snow moves in tomorrow but accumulations look minimal. With pockets of snow coming and going, most of us will see less than an inch all day tomorrow. Temps will start in the teens to low 20s and then warm to near freezing with snow showers on and off and winds ESE 5-12 mph making it feel colder.

Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s one last day.

Weekend snow

The cold air slowly moves in Saturday with a chance for our biggest snow in a while. Right now, model data calls for 3-6 inches of snow Saturday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with temps staying in the low to mid 20s and blustery.

Then, the really cold air moves in Sunday with windy conditions and temps mainly in the teens feeling much colder. Next week looks brutally cold so stay tuned.

