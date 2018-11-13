Metro Detroit weather: 1-2 inches of fresh snow coating parts of area

Slippery streets as you head out on this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit with an inch or two on the car, on the grass, and not so much on the roads. It’s mainly slushy and slippery with a few areas of flurries and/or drizzle through the early morning hours, but most of the wet weather has moved out for the rest of today. Morning lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s under cloudy skies through noon. A cool front will blow through midday keeping temps in the mid 30s and kicking up the winds WNW 7-17 mph with some stronger gusts. We won’t see a lot of sun today and with mid 30s, some of our snowpack may stick around.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly dry and cool with teens and 20s Wednesday morning and then highs in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Skies start clear and cold Thursday in the teens to mid 20s early, and then high clouds fill in throughout the day. We may get some light rain showers in the late afternoon or evening with the chance for a switch over to snow late Thursday into early Friday which would be a lot like the little winter storm we had overnight into today. It’s too early to call, but a couple of models call for another couple of inches on the ground here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario by Friday morning.

We may start wet early Friday, but most of the day will be on the dry side with highs heading into the low 40s with some clearing into the afternoon. The weekend doesn't’t look as clear as models indicated yesterday. We will likely see some light rain and snow showers early Saturday and then calming down with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to maybe low 40s. Sunday will be mostly dry with cooler air and a few flurries possible as highs halt in the mid 30s. An early look at Thanksgiving Week looks very mild and dry for travel, the Parade, and Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

