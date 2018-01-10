Metro Detroit weather: 2-3 inches of snow expected Friday morning

Patchy fog and mist this morning with temps below freezing as you head out, so watch out again for icy spots on the roads. Cloudy skies and warming today, but there’s still a chance for isolated areas of freezing rain before 9 or 10am.

That’s drizzle falling onto a frozen surface making ice and dangerous driving. Again, it’s isolated and won’t impact most of us this morning. Cloudy skies and highs getting into the low 40s this afternoon and evening. We’ll see a few very light areas of drizzle coming and going today with light winds SSE 5-15 mph.

The big warm up is Thursday when most of Metro Detroit will race into the 50s. We have a chance for a few light rain showers during the day, and heavier rain tomorrow night. That will likely turn into snow after midnight and into your Friday morning.

Snow returns

So, Friday is the return of winter with a slushy and snowy start and falling temps all day. We’ll start in the 30s and fall into the 20s through the afternoon and evening. The snow totals Friday morning depend on the timing of rain changing to snow and how much snow will stack up on top of warmer and wet surface.

Right now it looks like 2-3” likely around Metro Detroit to start your Friday. Scattered snow showers and gusty winds throughout the day Friday and becoming cold.

Scattered snow showers Saturday with teens and low 20s. Also, watch out for blowing snow as the winds will be cranking to start the weekend. Cold sunshine Sunday with single digit lows in the morning and teens to near 20 degrees by the afternoon.

You can expect some snow showers on MLK Day Monday as we stay cold. Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

