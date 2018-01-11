Metro Detroit weather: 2-4 inches of snow expected Friday morning, afternoon

DETROIT - Look for highs in the mid 50s and winds S 10-20 mph. We should go through a lot of today on the dry side with spotty showers in our West and North Zones mid morning, and heavier afternoon showers to our south and east.

Be prepared though for a few afternoon soakers melting our snow very quickly. Big changes tonight.

Winter returns on Friday morning

Friday brings the return of winter. Heavier rain will pour on us from 2 or 3am until about 6am, and then sleet and snow will follow.

We should see a switch to all snow by 7am and then heavy snow all morning long.

Your Friday morning commute will be very slippery and potentially dangerous. Snow will likely keep coming down through the lunch hour before letting up around 4 p.m.

Winds will be brisk NW 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph and cold air rushes in all day tomorrow as we start in the 30s and finish in the 20s.

Model data suggests about 2-4” around most of Metro Detroit Friday after the morning rain. Parts of our North Zone may see areas of 3-6” due to the change to snow sooner.

Cold weekend ahead

Scattered snow showers Saturday with teens and low 20s. Also, watch out for blowing snow as the winds will be cranking to start the weekend. Cold sunshine mixed with clouds on your Sunday with single digit lows in the morning and teens to near 20 degrees by the afternoon.

You can expect some midday or afternoon snow showers on MLK Day Monday as we stay cold. Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

