Metro Detroit weather: 40s in our future, early White Christmas outlook

DETROIT - Today’s approaching storm system – which has impressive dynamics – lacks sufficient moisture to generate any meaningful precipitation.

Scattered light rain and snow showers are possible as the system tracks across the state this evening, but impacts appear to be unremarkable at this point.

Temperatures overnight should drop into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), so do be on the alert for scattered icy patches Thursday morning if any pavement gets wet this evening, because that ice will develop if the temp drops below freezing before the moisture evaporates.

Southeast wind will shift to the southwest, at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind becoming southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with a rain shower possible late at night. Since lows will approach freezing, we do need to keep an eye out for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and/or snow at the precipitation’s onset…the best chance for this will be north of 8 Mile.

Friday and weekend lookahead

Rain showers are likely on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Our Saturday evening weather still looks dry, and skies should even clear overnight. Lows dropping into the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday…a fabulous day…with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

The weather next week looks rather benign, with dry weather Monday through Wednesday, a chance of light rain and/or snow showers on Thursday, and dry weather again on Friday. Highs appear to be as follows:

Monday: 37 degrees (3 degrees Celsius)

Tuesday: 39 degrees (4 degrees Celsius)

Wednesday: 44 degrees (6 to 7 degrees Celsius)

Thursday: 38 degrees (3 to 4 degrees Celsius)

Friday: 35 degrees (1 to 2 degrees Celsius)

So, what are our chances for a White Christmas?

Well, there’s both good and bad news. The bad news is that we’re not seeing any winter storms headed this way through Christmas (but that’s also good news for travelers).

The good news is that we are going to trend significantly colder starting next weekend, with that cold weather holding on through Christmas. So, any system – even a weak one – would be able to generate snow.

It appears that our best chance will be as we transition to the colder pattern next weekend…perhaps we can get some lake effect snow going and get just enough to whiten things up.

We’ll see!

