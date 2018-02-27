Metro Detroit weather: 60 degrees today, but possible winter storm Thursday

DETROIT - What a day. Yes, it got windy, as expected, this afternoon, but who’s going to complain about temperatures near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) in February. Don’t get used to it, though, as things are going downhill the next few days.

Clouds will increase later tonight, but it will remain dry, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Keep in mind that this is our average high right now. Wind will blow from the south at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered light showers possible but, with a little luck, we might be able to keep those shower chances away from the two rush hours. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a shower possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Thursday continues to be a most intriguing day with a very interesting meteorological set-up. As discussed in yesterday’s article, an upper level disturbance will track this way from southern California while, at the same time, another upper level disturbance drops southeast from northwest Canada. Both disturbances right now are very close to their respective coastlines, so they are not being completely sampled by our land-based weather balloon network.

This data is critical, because these two disturbances will phase (“merge”) just south of Michigan, and exactly where and when that happens will greatly impact the strength and placement of the surface low pressure system that affects us that day. Thursday night into Friday, our low will weaken as its energy transfers to a much stronger low that will develop closer to the east coast. By the way, this type of pattern is well known to us meteorologists, and is called a Miller-B setup.

The computer models are all over the place in projecting the exact track and strength of the first of those two lows. One model gives us no precipitation whatsoever on Thursday, while another gives us enough rain to cause more flooding problems, followed by accumulating snow. There are other models in between.

Using the model that seems to have the best handle on things, here’s how Thursday looks to shape up: rain develops, but there will be a sharp cut-off from south to north, we could see around three-quarters of an inch near the state line, but less than one-tenth of an inch by the time we get to the I-69 corridor. Regardless of the exact amounts, it appears that the heaviest rain will be the farther south you are. Highs should only reach the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

By late afternoon or early evening, the rain will gradually change to snow, but keep in mind that temperatures will likely still be above freezing when the snow falls and this, combined with the warmer pavement from the early week warmer weather, will probably significantly reduce accumulations on paved surface. Areas that change over to snow earliest (west of US-23) could see a wet inch or so. East of there, accumulations look to be a half-inch or less.

Here are some maps (based upon the computer model that we feel has the best handle on Thursday’s scenario) to show you how things may play out:

It is very important to remember that there are a lot of moving parts to this forecast. The two upper level disturbances discussed above will move farther inland during the night and, by tomorrow morning, our weather balloons should be able to get some good data on them.

This forecast could change -- perhaps dramatically -- so make sure you check the Local4Casters forecasts on air, on ClickOnDetroit, and on our free weather app tomorrow to keep up to date on this developing weather situation.

Any snow Thursday night should end well before rush hour, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Watch out for icy patches from any surface moisture that freezes overnight.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

The weekend looks spectacular, by winter standards. Expect a ton of sun both days, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) on Saturday and in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. We should keep some sunshine into Monday as well, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Based upon this forecast, Friday should be a great day to get the car washed, you’ll get some value out of that as we’ll be dry into Monday.

