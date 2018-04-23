Metro Detroit weather: 70° expected today, changes tomorrow

It’s the last of a really nice dry stretch today with a nice reward this afternoon. Skies are mostly clear with morning lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees so you may need a very light jacket and shades as you head out this morning. Monday afternoon highs should hit 70 degrees around Metro Detroit with the exception being the shoreline of Lake Huron and some east side communities with a lake breeze ESE 5-10 mph. It’s going to be mostly sunny through the mid afternoon and then high clouds start to spill in this evening and overnight.

A few showers are possible as early as 9 or 10pm tonight, but are more likely overnight into Tuesday. These showers will be light and scattered about the area and may slow some of us down driving into work early tomorrow with more wet weather later in the day. Our best chance for showers all week will be the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday with steady showers which should slow down the evening drive for everyone. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s with a chance for low 60s if we get a break in the rain action during the early afternoon.

Showers will likely linger into early Wednesday which may keep the roads slippery if we keep with the theme of weather impacting transportation. The showers will be fading and most of the day will be dry. We should get back into the sun through the late morning and afternoon but highs will hang in the mid to maybe upper 50s with a stiff breeze NW 7-17 mph.

Thursday looks nice and dry which should help our temps get back into the 60s and we have another shower chance Friday. This will be a quick hitter with a midday shower blowing through very quickly along a weak cool front and that will impact temps which once again will hang in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weekend ahead looks dry and nice right now. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

