Metro Detroit weather: 70s today, snow chances later this week

DETROIT - The cloud cover we’ve had for the first part of the day will rapidly diminish during the afternoon. We’ll finish the day with a lot of sunshine.

That sunshine, combined with the mild air mass overhead, will boost highs in the low to mid-70s, which sounds a whole lot better than the 22 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river. Wind will blow from the west at 10 to 20 mph, so it’ll be a breezy and warm afternoon.

Monday's sunrise was at 7:04 a.m., and sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Mostly clear to start our Monday night, then skies become mostly cloudy as a cold front crosses the area. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, so there’s only a small shower chance across the far northern part of our area, most of us will remain dry. Once the front crosses the area, skies will clear again toward dawn, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday should feature a mix of clouds and sun (with increased cloud cover likely during the afternoon) and it’ll be cooler, although highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) will still be a little above average.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday will bring some sunshine to start the day, before clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will feel pretty chilly compared to where we’ve been recently.

The next storm system approaches Wednesday night. It’s tough to get snow this time of year, but chances increase if the moisture arrives at night, which it will this time.

A band of wet snow will cross the area, and there could be some minor accumulation (an inch or less) on elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio tables, mailboxes, and cars, with the best chance to see this accumulation being the farther north you are in our area.

Pavement temperatures are above freezing, so accumulation on the roads doesn’t appear likely, especially with overnight lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering wet snow or rain showers first thing Thursday morning should end from south to north, and most of the remainder of the day will be dry, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night -- perhaps even some thunderstorms -- with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms end Friday morning, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a windy day.

Upcoming weekend forecast

Right now, the weekend ahead looks dry. We should have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Date night (Saturday evening) will also be dry, and skies will clear. Overnight lows by Sunday morning dropping into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. As long as the timing doesn’t change, it appears that the next rain chance will hold off until Sunday night. Highs in the mid-50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.