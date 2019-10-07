Metro Detroit weather: A beautiful fall day with sunshine

DETROIT - Good Monday morning! I don’t know if you remember last Monday, but today promises to be much nicer.

We do have a little bit of cloud cover around this morning, but get ready for tons of sunshine coming your way. Morning lows are in the low 50s as you head out, and a few west and north suburbs may briefly dip down into the upper 40s.

Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny through most of the mid to late morning and for the entire afternoon as highs will be in the neighborhood of 70°F with some of us only seeing the upper 60s. We have a warming wind SW 5-12 mph gusting at times 15-20 mph, and that should be enough, combined with sunshine, to warm us just a little bit today.

Tuesday forecast

It’s a boring stretch of weather Tuesday through most of the week ahead with sunshine and no threats for rain for several days. Morning lows will be in the 40s first thing Tuesday and highs will be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Again, we have a shot at 70°F and with these conditions, we are setting ourselves up for some beautiful foliage this year. It’s key to have cool overnights, and sunshine during the day to get the most of our leaves changing and falling.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday around Metro Detroit with cool 40s in the morning, and 60s to near 70°F with more and more sunshine.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be another glorious dry, and sunny Fall day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We should get into the low 70s Thursday, and possibly Friday. Our next weather maker moves in during the afternoon or evening Friday, and the clouds ahead of the rain may keep temps in the 60s through the afternoon to end the work and school week. We may have rain for Friday night football games, be we’ll keep you posted.

Friday, weekend forecast

Right now, it looks like rain late Friday into the start of Saturday, but the weekend will not be a washout. It will be noticeably cooler this weekend when we may not get out of the 50s both days with more sun Sunday than Saturday.

