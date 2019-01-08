Metro Detroit weather: A bit of everything on Tuesday

DETROIT - The countdown to legitimate winter is down to just hours, but until then we'll enjoy some very mild numbers, along with some wet and blustery conditions.

Expect rain Monday during the early evening, which will taper to light scattered showers and eventually dry out by midnight. Wind gusts will peak over 40 miles per hour in spots before diminishing as the showers fade.

Expect temperatures to gain some ground Monday night with the arrival of a warm front. Look for late evening highs near 50 before temperatures cool down somewhat toward Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Tuesday starts dry, cloudy and unseasonably mild, already above normal highs for the day. We'll get another helping of afternoon rain, and as that quick-moving system peels away, we'll see some brief snow showers in parts of our north and maybe west zone. It won't last long and will amount to less than an inch.

Temperatures start the day in the mid-40s and generally remain steady through mid-afternoon before dropping sharply to the mid-20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Wednesday begins a big cool down that takes us back to traditional temperatures for January. Highs will stay in the 20s in most locations Wednesday afternoon.

Then lows take us to the teens Wednesday night, but breezy conditions will make it feel like single digits by Thursday morning’s commute.

Rest of week

We’ll stay dry for the second half of the work week, as we all adjust to our “new normal.”

Saturday may bring some snow showers, but right now this does not look a major system. Temperatures moderate a big next week, but will be hugging the average line throughout.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.