Metro Detroit weather: A few thunderstorms, then the good stuff

DETROIT - Cool air aloft combined with moderately warm air at the surface (mid- to upper 70s/25 to 26 degrees Celsius), and an upper level disturbance dropping downstate has triggered some thunderstorms up north, and some of them are heading toward Metro Detroit.

The deal with these storms is that they will rapidly diminish as soon as we get closer to sunset. Cooling surface temps will start stabilizing the atmosphere and the storms will start to fall apart. But before then, some us of -- especially north of M-59 -- might get a storm.

Once any storms move through, skies will clear overnight, although there could be some patchy fog. We’ll have great sleeping weather with lows in the mid- to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:18 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

