Metro Detroit weather: A look at your weekend forecast

You know the drill around here in the winter: your car finally gets so dirty that you have to get it washed, only to have your nice, clean car then dirtied up again just a couple of days later by the next rain or snow system swinging across the area.

We just don’t get value out of our car washes in the winter. But this time, you will!

After today’s light snow showers, there is no precipitation in the forecast until perhaps next Thursday, so get that car washed this weekend and feel good about it!

Today’s snow showers will end this evening, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Partly cloudy to start our Friday (TGIF!), then becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few flurries possible. Highs only in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:48 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Our weekend

Our upcoming weekend is still on track for a ton of sun and light wind. It’ll be nearly perfect for getting to those last leaves and yard work, or that big holiday shopping trip.

Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s (-1 to -0 degrees Celsius), and then the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) on Sunday.

Overnight lows Saturday night will be near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

The big storm down south

By now you’ve probably heard about the big storm that will cross the south over the next few days.

While most of this system’s moisture will fall as rain, there will be some disruptive snow and ice possible on its extreme northern and northwestern flank as it develops and wraps into the cold air over the north.

Here are a few maps to give you a handle on the timing and how this system will evolve:

Next week

We’ll keep the sunshine through next Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius) Monday and Tuesday, and in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday. Keep the sunglasses handy!

While there is still some uncertainty about the weather pattern toward the end of next week, it appears that we’ll get some rain showers on Thursday, and snow showers on Friday. All of this, of course, depends mightily upon the eventual track of a storm system developing and moving this way. We won’t get a better handle on that until early next week.



