Metro Detroit weather: A tale of two weeks

It’s a tale of two weeks. If you like your summers steamy and potentially stormy, the first half is for you.

If your weather order is for double sunshine, hold the humidity and rain… that’s not far off.

Any thunderstorm that’s able to pop up tonight won’t affect most of us. That’s likely to be in the South Zone if it happens. Everyone stays warm and muggy through the night. And another round of patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.

Tuesday gets even hotter and more humid. But that’s the peak of both for the week. Showers and thunderstorms become likely in the second half of the day. If you still need water after this weekend’s scattered soakers, this is your best chance until next week. And you’re also not alone.

Areas of Michigan that are abnormally dry (or in a pre-drought) more than doubled from the week before. It’s mostly the North Zone that is most parched.

A cold front barrels through on Wednesday with a stray storm possible. Then big humidity relief arrives on the other side. Not only will the front take the muggies away, it will cool us down to below normal temperatures in the 70s for much of the later half of the week.

Plus this weekend looks like Mother Nature’s way of making up for the rough one some of us had yesterday.

Plenty of sunshine and low humidity will accompany the numbers below.

