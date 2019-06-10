Metro Detroit weather: Active pattern to continue

The winds of change are blowing once again behind a cold front that crossed the area today.

The front has taken the rain with it, but gusty northwesterly winds are bringing in a new air mass that is not only cooler, but drier as well…you probably noticed the change if you were out this morning and then went out again this afternoon.

Skies will clear overnight, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Wind will diminish to 4 to 8 mph, and shift to the southwest, late.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny on Tuesday – a spectacular day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m., which is “One After 909” if you’re a Beatles fan, of course.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Clouds increase on Wednesday, but we think that rain chances should hold off until Wednesday night. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Showers develop Wednesday night, with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Showers and possible a thunderstorm are likely on Thursday…and it won’t be a pretty day temperature-wise, either, with highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends later Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Remember last month, when we had a front that just couldn’t go away? Well, that’s going to be our predicament this upcoming weekend. Hopefully, we’ll start Saturday dry, with rain chances starting to ramp up during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Saturday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

And you won’t want to hear this, but we still have a rain chance on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

