Metro Detroit weather: After a stretch of cold, the warmup finally arrives

DETROIT - The worst of the cold is in the rearview mirror. Now it’s the march to (the real) March!

Snow showers will be around at times from late evening through the early morning hours of Thursday. The flakes will be gone by sunrise. Lows won't be as cold, in the low-and-mid teens.

Thursday will be sun-filled and warmer, but temperatures still won't be close to normal. We'll finish in the upper 20s.

Friday will be even warmer, but with increasing clouds as snow slides through the northern Ohio valley. That snow may get just close enough to bring a few flakes near the state line Friday morning, but everyone else will remain dry.

Highs will finally top the average mark this weekend for the first time since Feb. 24. And most of the two-day stretch will be dry. Rain chances will arrive in the evening Saturday and wrap up just after breakfast on Sunday. Because of the timing of this system, we won’t get all the way to 50. But highs both days will be in the mid-40s.

A few snow showers return for Monday, but highs will still reach 40 degrees. Then the above normal temperatures continue on Tuesday.

We’ll definitely be making up for lost time.