Metro Detroit weather: After two days in the 70s, snow is coming

DETROIT - After two days in the seventies, could we possibly be expecting snow? Yes is the answer, but not until Thursday.

Tonight, expect a few showers overnight that will be gone by dawn. But breezes increase for the morning commute. Overnight lows will remain well above normal, in the mid-to-upper 40s.

We'll remain dry with at least some sunshine Tuesday. Highs will barely touch 60, at least in the Metro and South Zones. Wednesday is also dry, but temperatures will be even colder. We’ll start in the mid 30s and get to highs only in the upper 40s.

Thursday

Thursday is when we get a piece of the major Midwest blizzard. Parts of the country will be measuring snow in feet! And this isn’t just in the mountains. For us it's just some wet snow mixed with rain. As it looks right now, we’ll get some wet snow in the morning, transitioning to rain. So whatever we get in the frozen department won’t last long.

Air temperatures will be above freezing in most spots, even in the morning. Plus we’re headed to highs in the mid 50s.

Better chances of rain arrive Friday as highs sneak up to 60.

The weekend looks seasonable and dry, just no comparison to the way we’re starting this week.

