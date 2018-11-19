Metro Detroit weather: Another cold, snowy week

DETROIT - Snowflakes will fly early this week while Metro Detroit's long-awaited warm-up experiences a travel delay.

Light snow will arrive primarily in the North Zone Monday evening and overnight. Look for around an inch in the North Zone and possibly a quick dusting in the West and Metro zones. Lows Monday night are headed to the mid- and upper 20s.

The snow showers should move out quickly Tuesday morning, leaving Metro Detroit breezy and colder. Highs will barely get to the freezing mark by afternoon.

A stray snow shower is possible Wednesday morning, but sunshine should splash us through the afternoon. That will still only get highs to the mid-30s.

Thanksgiving Day still looks dry and bright, but that warm-up won’t make it in time for turkey. Morning lows will begin in the teens in most places, so expect temperatures in the 20s for America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Woodward Avenue.

Winds will be light but noticeable Thursday at 5-10 mph. Highs should peek just above freezing after a Lions win (wishcasting?) in the afternoon.

Black Friday shoppers will get a milder -- but still sub-freezing -- start Friday morning. Temperatures will start in the mid-20s, but get a boost to the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will bring the warmest temperatures, but also some precipitation. Expect mainly rain Saturday which might start as a mix Friday night. Sunday will be cloudy and dry.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.