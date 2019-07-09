Metro Detroit weather: Another great summer start

Another great start to a summer day here in Metro Detroit with Tuesday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. The Canadian wildfire smoke and a few high clouds today, otherwise we’ll see tons of sunshine all day today and temperatures will respond nicely. The humidity is still low so highs in the mid 80s won’t have a terrible heat index or ‘feels like’ problem so these are the days when you can get some of that yard work done without turning into a pool of sweat. Enjoy a very comfortable Tuesday!

Wednesday looks nice most of the day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, while parts of Western Michigan and the UP will see showers and storms firing during the day. Some of those storms will be on the strong side. We will see highs near 90°F as the humidity slowly creeps up and that will destabilize the air around us setting us up for showers and storms near and after dinner time tomorrow. We are under a Marginal (weak) Risk for Severe Weather as a cold front comes into the warm and unstable air here late tomorrow into early Thursday. We’ll keep you updated with the latest in the forecast moving forward but be prepared to keep an eye to the skies late Wednesday.

Thursday may start a bit stormy, but then only scattered rain and thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Due to clouds and an occasional shower/storm, highs will settle in the low 80s. We’re back in the sunshine Friday and Saturday with mid 80s both and a chance for 90°F again Saturday and Sunday. The weekend should be mostly dry but models do show shower chances late Sunday into early Monday. Again, we’ll keep you posted. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

