Metro Detroit weather: Another ice threat overnight; new snowstorm approaches next week

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has another ice threat Wednesday night as temperatures fall from the 40s to the 20s.

Puddles and slush that remain from the last 24 hours of wintry mix will freeze quickly overnight. Untreated roads will be a mess late Wednesday evening and during Thursday morning's commute.

Temperatures will dip below freezing just after the sun goes down, and we won't get back above 32 degrees for the entire 10-day forecast. Expect cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with slightly above-normal lows in the low and mid-20s.

Most of Thursday will be cloudy and dry until snow showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Minor accumulations are possible. Highs will touch 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday will bring a few snow showers, mostly of the lake-effect variety. After morning lows in the low teens, highs will only move a few degrees above those numbers. Expect wind chills near zero the entire day.

The weekend looks mainly dry. Saturday will be the brighter but colder of the two days. Highs won’t get out of the teens under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase Sunday as highs make it to the low and mid-20s.

Then, we'll be monitoring our next measurable snow. Snow will develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday. This appears to be another solid 3- to 5-inch snowstorm, but that will likely change since we’re still almost a week away from dealing with that.

See how long the cold will hang around in our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.